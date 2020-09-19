Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 299.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,014,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,945,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,969,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,188,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM opened at $264.19 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.88 and its 200-day moving average is $264.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

