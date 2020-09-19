Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

