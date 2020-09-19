Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

