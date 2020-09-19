Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $252.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

