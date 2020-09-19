Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.