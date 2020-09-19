Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Worthington Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after buying an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

