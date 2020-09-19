Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,993 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

