Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 414.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,246,000 after acquiring an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.