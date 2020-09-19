Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,766. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

