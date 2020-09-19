Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 108,373 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,373 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.