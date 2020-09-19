Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 52,362 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,719,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 63.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $208.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.62.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,965 shares of company stock worth $18,207,488. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.