Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,285,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,732.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,809.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,602.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.