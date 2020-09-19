Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 85,793 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,793 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

COF stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -204.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

