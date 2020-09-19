Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $103.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -318.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

