ScPrime (SCP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,517.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 14% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.00 million and $3,517.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.01 or 0.01476831 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 35,103,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,591,317 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars.

