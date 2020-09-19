SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Hits Market Cap of $16,500.17

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $16,500.17 and $17.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

