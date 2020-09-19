Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $311,116.11 and $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00469872 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013384 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005143 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009833 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

