Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Scully Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 21,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

