Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.96.

STX opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

