Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.37.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average of $148.13. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $1,939,403.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

