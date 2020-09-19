Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.37.

SGEN stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.13. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,478 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

