Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

SCWX stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Secureworks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

