Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SCWX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 61.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

