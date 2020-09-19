SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.