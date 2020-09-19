Semux Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,110.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 19% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $402,872.58 and $36,110.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00021598 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003762 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.