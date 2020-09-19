Sentient Coin (SEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,979.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $581,492.74 and $10,979.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

