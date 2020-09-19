Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.65. 2,265,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,320. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

