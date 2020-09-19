Serum (SRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $93.36 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Serum has a total market cap of $103.15 million and approximately $93.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Serum has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00018579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00246027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00092501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01468548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00217329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

