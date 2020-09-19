Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.0962

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $666,325.99 and $919,784.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044637 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.00 or 0.04741805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034721 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,929,076 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

