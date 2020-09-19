Shelf Drilling’s (SHLLF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:SHLLF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37. Shelf Drilling has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.38.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, South East Asia, India, and West Africa. It provides equipment and services for the drilling, completion, and well maintenance of shallow water offshore oil and natural gas wells.

