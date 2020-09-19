Shivom Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

