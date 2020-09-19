Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.