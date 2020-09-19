Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.
Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.15.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
