Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.21).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,817 ($36.81) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($33.74). The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,887.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.