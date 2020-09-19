Short Interest in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Drops By 14.6%

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 742,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 109.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,427,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,387. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.