Short Interest in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Decreases By 13.7%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 18,800,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Antero Midstream stock remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,047,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,000. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

