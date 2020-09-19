Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Drops By 13.8%

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIV. Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. BofA Securities upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $34.93. 4,085,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,588. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

