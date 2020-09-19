Short Interest in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Expands By 9.3%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Arch Coal stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 718,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 2,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 300,750 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 637,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 274,817 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 172,790 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

