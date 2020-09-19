Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Decreases By 13.4%

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ASX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
ASX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 602,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 884.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.