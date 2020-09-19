Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Decreases By 13.4%

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

ASX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 602,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 884.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

