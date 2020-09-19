Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Increases By 12.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

ACB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $753.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.