Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Declines By 15.4%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 868,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AUG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 176,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,423. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period.

AUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $3.15 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $2.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

