Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Drops By 13.4%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ASM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,244. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

