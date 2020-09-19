Short Interest in Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) Decreases By 13.3%

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bat Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Bat Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.84. 295,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,279. Bat Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 126.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

