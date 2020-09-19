Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Declines By 16.0%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Biglari alerts:

Shares of NYSE BH traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. 10,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,370. Biglari has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 13,825 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,725.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biglari by 747.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 52.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.