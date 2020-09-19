Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Decreases By 11.8%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 1,370,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 370,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,644 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 521,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

