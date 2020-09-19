Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Increases By 13.9%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.39. 6,541,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,006. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

