Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Decreases By 14.5%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 147,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CVCO traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.30. 155,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,662. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.21. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cavco Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

