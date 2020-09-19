Short Interest in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Decreases By 12.6%

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Centene stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 4,750,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,372. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,378 shares of company stock worth $7,183,771 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 39.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

