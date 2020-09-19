Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Decreases By 14.7%

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. 27,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNH shares. Morgan Stanley cut China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

