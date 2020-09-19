Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Decreases By 13.5%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 57,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,718. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

