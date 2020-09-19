Short Interest in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Declines By 14.8%

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 884,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CNA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 377,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,788. Cna Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Cna Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cna Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cna Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

